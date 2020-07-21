Log in
AIRBUS SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
News 
News

Airbus : Throwback to RIAT - An interview with our RIAT A400M pilots

07/21/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Last year at RIAT 2019 (Royal International Air Tattoo), we interviewed two of the four-strong flight crew of our A400M aircraft, flying throughout the weekend.

Pilots: Eduardo Curiel Tormo and Geri Krähenbühl sat with us before one of their flight displays showing off the A400M's impressive capabilities. Both pilots have extensive flying experience (Eduardo has been flying since 1992 and Geri since 1981). Their flying experience includes; A400M, Eurofighter Typhoon, A300, and A320 amongst other aircraft.

Both pilots agreed Airbus aircraft are different. Eduardo said that the newer planes are easy to fly and the airplanes are well designed to help in any situation a pilot may find themselves in. Geri agreed, stating Airbus had a really smart approach to designing aircraft that are a joy to fly.

We asked Eduardo and Geri about how they prepare to fly in front of thousands of people at a show like RIAT? In the first instance, it takes a certain number of flying hours as well as an acrobatics background (both Eduardo and Geri have over 1000 flying hours in A400M).

Prior to a display, a process of stringent preparation in a simulator is required. Eduardo and Geri would typically spend 2-3hrs a day in a simulator for many weeks in advance of a show. After weeks of preparation, memorising parameters and manoeuvres, they are ready to practice physically. Then typically there are two to three practice flights.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 21:20:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 48 176 M 55 509 M 55 509 M
Net income 2020 1 437 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
Net Debt 2020 1 028 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
P/E ratio 2020 56,5x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 53 295 M 61 251 M 61 407 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,75 €
Last Close Price 68,05 €
Spread / Highest target 92,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-49.64%58 888
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-46.08%98 430
DASSAULT AVIATION-30.04%7 786
TEXTRON-25.02%7 504
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.55.76%5 942
AVICOPTER PLC5.87%4 441
