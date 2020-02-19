Log in
Airbus : Today, Airbus Defence and Space has entered the consultation process with the company's European works council on ...

02/19/2020 | 12:30pm EST

Airbus Defence and Space enters consultation process with employee representatives on restructuring

Taufkirchen, 19 February 2020 - Today, Airbus Defence and Space has entered the consultation process with the company's European works council on the division's planned restructuring. While the underlying business perspectives especially in the core business remain solid, these steps became necessary after the division achieved a book-to-bill ratio below 1 for the third year in a row, mainly caused by a flat space market and postponed contracts on the defence side.

The plans presented to the employee representatives foresee the reduction of 2,362 positions until end of 2021, thereof 829 in Germany, 357 in UK, 630 in Spain, 404 in France and 142 in other countries. These efforts will be supported by a reinforced profitability programme and further measures to increase long-term competitiveness and safeguard the division's future positioning.

The need for restructuring was first announced in December 2019 and emphasized also during the company's Annual Press Conference in Toulouse on February 13. Airbus Defence and Space will provide updates on its plans and continues a constructive dialogue with employee representatives. Further financial implications are under assessment and will be communicated at a later stage.

* * *

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Media contacts

Martin AGÜERA

martin.aguera@airbus.com

+49

175 227 4369

Florian TAITSCH

florian.taitsch@airbus.com

+49

151 528 49 288

Ralph HEINRICH

ralph.heinrich@airbus.com

+49

171 304 9751

This and other press releases and high resolution photos are available on: AirbusMedia

Airbus Media Relations

Phone: +33 (0)5 61 93 10 00

2 rond-point Emile Dewoitine

Email: media@airbus.com

31700 Blagnac

Web: airbus.com

France

Follow us on Twitter: @airbuspress

https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/

Page | 1

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 17:29:03 UTC
