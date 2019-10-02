Log in
Airbus : U.S. Can Levy Tariffs on EU Exports Over Airbus, WTO Says

10/02/2019 | 10:19am EDT

By Emre Peker

BRUSSELS -- The U.S. is entitled to levy tariffs on $7.5 billion of exports from the European Union over the bloc's subsidies to Airbus SE, the World Trade Organization said, potentially opening up a new front in the Trump administration's global trade fight.

The WTO decision on Wednesday concludes part of a 15-year battle over support programs for aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing Co. The WTO will rule on a separate EU case against U.S. subsidies to Boeing, also previously deemed illegal, in the first half of next year, determining the value of U.S. exports the EU will be permitted to hit with tariffs.

The ruling sets up a collision between allies that have long resolved most disagreements without resorting to duties. EU officials in Brussels have proposed negotiating a settlement to avoid tit-for-tat tariffs, but U.S. officials say Europe must first comply with WTO rulings. The standoff risks escalating trade tensions at a critical time.

President Trump is poised to decide by Nov. 13 whether to levy tariffs on EU cars and auto parts, raising the threat of a rapid escalation of trans-Atlantic duties on goods worth some $100 billion. Leaders of a new EU administration, slated to take office Nov. 1, have urged Mr. Trump to avoid a trade war.

Write to Emre Peker at emre.peker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.69% 115.96 Real-time Quote.39.04%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.51% 368.46 Delayed Quote.17.98%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 783 M
EBIT 2019 6 999 M
Net income 2019 4 708 M
Finance 2019 14 745 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 90 765 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 143,40  €
Last Close Price 116,74  €
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE39.04%101 055
BOEING COMPANY (THE)17.98%214 094
DASSAULT AVIATION7.44%11 766
TEXTRON6.46%11 267
AVICOPTER PLC20.24%3 704
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 275
