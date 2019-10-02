Log in
Airbus : U.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs

10/02/2019 | 05:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Packages of Parmesan cheese are seen at 4 Madonne Caseificio dell'Emilia dairy cooperative in Modena

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration put 25% tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese and single-malt Scotch whisky -- but spared Italian wine, pasta and olive oil in retaliation for European Union subsidies on large aircraft.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office released a list of hundreds of European products that will get new tariffs, including cookies, salami, butter and yogurt -- but in many cases applied to only some EU countries, including German camera parts and UK-made blankets.

The list includes United Kingdom-made sweaters, pullovers, cashmere items and wool clothing, as well as olives from France, Germany and Spain, EU-produced pork sausage and other pork products other than ham, and German coffee. The new tariffs are to take effect as early as Oct. 18.

Speciality food importers had urged the Trump administration not to move forward with the tariffs saying in August "there are few to no domestic products that can replace these imported speciality foods."

The Speciality Food Association said there were 14,000 U.S. speciality food retailers that would impacted by these tariffs as well as over 20,000 other food retailers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

By David Shepardson and David Lawder

