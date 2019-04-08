Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
My previous session
News 
News

Airbus : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies

0
04/08/2019 | 07:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative on Monday proposed a list of European Union products ranging from large commercial aircraft and parts to dairy products and wine on which to slap tariffs as retaliation for European aircraft subsidies.

With the move, the USTR said it was kicking off the process for retaliation against over $11 billion worth of damage from EU subsidies to Airbus that the World Trade Organization has found cause "adverse effects" to the United States.

The European Union and the United States have been battling for more than a decade over mutual claims of illegal aid to plane giants Boeing and Airbus, with parallel cases at the WTO. Both sides have been caught paying billions of dollars of subsidies to gain advantage in the global jet business.

The move by the USTR marks an escalation of tensions as the United States seeks to slap hefty tariffs on a range of EU products. The EU has left most of its subsidies unchanged and launched additional aid since the challenge, USTR said.

"Our ultimate goal is to reach an agreement with the EU to end all WTO-inconsistent subsidies to large civil aircraft. When the EU ends these harmful subsidies, the additional U.S. duties imposed in response can be lifted," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in the statement.

The WTO said last year it would evaluate a U.S. request to slap billions of dollars worth of sanctions on European products in response to a ruling that the EU had doled out the illegal subsidies to the aircraft giant.

The United States has estimated the value of those subsidies worth $11.2 billion in trade, though the EU has challenged that estimate.

The USTR said it would announce a final product list after a WTO arbiter evaluates the claims. The result is expected this summer, the statement said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.74% 120.74 Real-time Quote.41.35%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.44% 374.52 Delayed Quote.21.53%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 69 797 M
EBIT 2019 6 619 M
Net income 2019 4 244 M
Finance 2019 11 251 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 21,15
P/E ratio 2020 16,51
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 92 139 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE41.35%102 558
BOEING COMPANY (THE)21.53%223 456
DASSAULT AVIATION11.98%12 628
TEXTRON11.89%11 957
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 534
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD28.99%4 228
