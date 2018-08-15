Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/15 09:56:26 pm
106.09 EUR   -1.77%
09:42pAIRBUS : U.S. says EU stalling on Airbus, blocks request for WTO com..
RE
08/13BRAZIL'S CONGRE : lawmaker
RE
08/09AIRBUS : built Aeolus satellite ready to ...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Airbus : U.S. says EU stalling on Airbus, blocks request for WTO compliance panel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 09:42pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Airbus is seen as an Airbus Beluga XL transport plane prepares to take off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday the European Union and four of its planemaker states have failed to bring subsidies for Airbus into line with a WTO ruling of last May, an accusation refuted by the EU.

The EU asked the WTO last week to certify that it has complied with WTO rulings that found its Airbus subsidies illegal, attempting to forestall billions of dollars of U.S. retaliatory sanctions.

However, at Wednesday's meeting of the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body, the EU's request to set up a fresh panel to rule on its "full compliance" was blocked by the U.S. delegation. The next meeting is on Aug. 27 where the row is expected to surface again.

"As we sit here today, the EU and these four member states still have not provided even the most basic information about alleged amendments made to certain launch aid contracts," the U.S. delegation said, referring to Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

The WTO appeals body ruled on May 15 that the EU had failed to remove subsidised government development loans for the world's largest airliner, the A380, and Europe's newest long-haul jet, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers.

The two trading powers have been locked in a 14-year dispute over funding to Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing.

The EU has complained to the WTO against prohibited support it says Washington has given Boeing and a parallel panel ruling on that complaint is expected later this year.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.57% 105.22 Real-time Quote.30.12%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.36% 331.13 Delayed Quote.15.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
09:42pAIRBUS : U.S. says EU stalling on Airbus, blocks request for WTO compliance pane..
RE
08/13BRAZIL'S CONGRESS SHOULD WEIGH IN ON : lawmaker
RE
08/09AIRBUS : Ugandan new national airline about to take off
AQ
08/09AIRBUS : Ugandan new national airline about to take off
AQ
08/09AIRBUS : built Aeolus satellite ready to ...
PU
08/08Boeing sees more narrowbody delivery delays in third quarter
RE
08/08AIRBUS : Sichuan Airlines takes delivery of ...
PU
08/08AIRBUS : Zephyr Solar High Altitude ...
PU
08/08AIRBUS : Air China takes delivery of its first ...
PU
08/06AIRBUS : EU asks WTO to certify it has removed Airbus subsidies
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:36aBoeing Deliveries Tumble 
08/13Boeing And Airbus Narrow Body Expansion Hits The Wall 
08/13Airbus Fails After Farnborough 
08/12BOMBARDIER'S DE-GEARING IS A MIRAGE : It's Time For Another Equity Raise 
08/08Boeing Business Strengthens 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 795 M
EBIT 2018 5 079 M
Net income 2018 3 450 M
Finance 2018 13 115 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 24,28
P/E ratio 2019 19,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 83 918 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 115 €
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Hermann-Josef M. Lamberti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE30.12%95 060
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.80%105 756
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.77%89 319
GENERAL DYNAMICS-4.83%56 839
RAYTHEON5.17%55 939
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-5.08%50 848
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.