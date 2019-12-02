Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
News 
News

Airbus : U.S. says sees no reason to reduce tariffs in EU aircraft subsidy case

12/02/2019 | 08:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Monday said it saw no basis in Monday's World Trade Organization report that would justify reducing U.S. retaliatory tariffs by $2 billion as Europe's Airbus has suggested.

"Nothing in today's report even suggests that the (WTO) compliance panel found that the amount has decreased," said a USTR spokesman. "There is accordingly no basis for Airbus's assertions that the report 'implies' that the U.S. countermeasures should be reduced by $2 billion."

USTR earlier said it could increase tariffs on a wider range of European goods after the WTO rejected European Union claims that it no longer provides subsidies to Airbus. Airbus had said Washington should slash its authorized tariffs of $7.5 billion to $5.5 billion since the WTO dropped its previous references to its A380 causing lost sales to Boeing.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 039 M
EBIT 2019 6 766 M
Net income 2019 4 384 M
Finance 2019 13 809 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 101 B
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE54.57%114 277
BOEING COMPANY (THE)13.54%206 083
DASSAULT AVIATION2.07%11 312
TEXTRON0.54%10 555
AVICOPTER PLC21.79%3 814
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 266
