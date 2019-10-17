Airbus : USTR confirms U.S. tariffs to hit certain EU goods on October 18

The WTO's dispute settlement body on Monday cleared Washington to take the record countermeasures against the European Union and Airbus-producing countries Britain, France, Germany and Spain after concluding that Airbus received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies in a case dating back 15 years.

The United States has said it will impose 10% tariffs on Airbus planes and 25% duties on a range of products valued at $7.5 billion (5.8 billion pounds), including French wine, Scottish whiskies and cheeses from across Europe.

