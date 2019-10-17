Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : USTR confirms U.S. tariffs to hit certain EU goods on October 18

10/17/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office told industry that its planned 10% and 25% tariffs on selected European Union goods would take effect as planned on Friday, after the World Trade Organization authorized the move this week.

The WTO's dispute settlement body on Monday cleared Washington to take the record countermeasures against the European Union and Airbus-producing countries Britain, France, Germany and Spain after concluding that Airbus received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies in a case dating back 15 years.

The United States has said it will impose 10% tariffs on Airbus planes and 25% duties on a range of products valued at $7.5 billion (5.8 billion pounds), including French wine, Scottish whiskies and cheeses from across Europe.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

EPS Revisions
