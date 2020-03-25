Airbus : Union Calls for Strike to Protest Restart of Operations in Spain

By Olivia Bugault

The CGT, an Airbus SE labor union, said Wednesday that it is calling for an indefinite strike in Spain to protest restarting production operations amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, Airbus partially resumed production operations in Spain and France after a four-day pause which it used to implement safety and health measures.

The strike, which is planned to begin on March 30, will affect several plants in Spain, including Getafe, Illescas, Barajas, Tablada and Albatece, the CGT said.

The CGT said Airbus's decision to restart operations in Spain is putting lives in danger in order to maintain activities that are not essential.

The aerospace giant said it is ensuring the safety of its employees, while securing the continuity of its business.

"A workplace inspection report, published last Friday in Spain, compiled following physical and virtual site visits to Getafe, Barajas and Illescas, highlighted there are no severe or imminent risks and there are no legal reasons which prevent industrial activity," Airbus said.

