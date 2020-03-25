Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Union Calls for Strike to Protest Restart of Operations in Spain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

By Olivia Bugault

The CGT, an Airbus SE labor union, said Wednesday that it is calling for an indefinite strike in Spain to protest restarting production operations amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, Airbus partially resumed production operations in Spain and France after a four-day pause which it used to implement safety and health measures.

The strike, which is planned to begin on March 30, will affect several plants in Spain, including Getafe, Illescas, Barajas, Tablada and Albatece, the CGT said.

The CGT said Airbus's decision to restart operations in Spain is putting lives in danger in order to maintain activities that are not essential.

The aerospace giant said it is ensuring the safety of its employees, while securing the continuity of its business.

"A workplace inspection report, published last Friday in Spain, compiled following physical and virtual site visits to Getafe, Barajas and Illescas, highlighted there are no severe or imminent risks and there are no legal reasons which prevent industrial activity," Airbus said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:08pAIRBUS : Union Calls for Strike to Protest Restart of Operations in Spain
DJ
11:57aUnions call for French firms to ditch dividends over coronavirus
RE
11:16aEXCLUSIVE : UK industry expects ventilator production go-ahead on Wednesday
RE
11:01aEXCLUSIVE : UK industry expects ventilator production go-ahead on Wednesday
RE
01:53aQantas shares soar on financing deal as rivals cut more capacity
RE
03/24Boeing CFO says aerospace industry needs credit urgently, markets closed to n..
RE
03/24Boeing CFO says aerospace industry needs credit urgently, markets closed to n..
RE
03/24Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
RE
03/24Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
RE
03/24AIRBUS : files 2019 Registration Document with Dutch AFM
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 66 431 M
EBIT 2020 6 121 M
Net income 2020 3 878 M
Finance 2020 9 767 M
Yield 2020 3,25%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 43 814 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 111,73  €
Last Close Price 55,98  €
Spread / Highest target 204%
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-57.10%47 300
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-67.58%72 040
DASSAULT AVIATION-37.01%6 614
TEXTRON-51.44%5 231
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.14%3 684
AVICOPTER PLC-13.88%3 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group