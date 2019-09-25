Log in
Airbus : Vistara selects Airbus' FHS-TSP solution to maintain A320 fleet

09/25/2019 | 09:08am EDT

Vistara, India's full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has signed a long-term contract to partner with Airbus for their Flight Hour Services - Tailored Support Package (FHS-TSP). The contract will cover engineering and maintenance for 62 aircraft, including 23 existing ones.

The FHS-TSP contract provides integrated and guaranteed services ranging from the supply and repair of components to the manufacturer's unique Fleet Technical Management service. An on-site Airbus team will support the daily maintenance activities, including spares, warehousing and engineering to ensure the highest standards of aircraft technical dispatch and operations.

Under the agreement, Airbus will offer its expertise in the areas of maintenance, engineering, reliability and supply chain management. Airbus will ensure a) timely availability of spare parts b) maintenance planning c) compliance with airworthiness advisories as well as technical records on all aircraft.

'We are delighted to announce the partnership with Airbus to avail the advantages of their TSP programme. Vistara is committed to the highest standards of operational efficiency and innovation and the adoption of this service is part of our continual efforts to maximise customer satisfaction,' said Sisira Kanta Dash, Senior Vice President - Engineering, Vistara.

'Airbus Services' combined aircraft engineering capabilities, expertise in maintenance operations and data analytics know-how will help Vistara to increase its competitiveness and secure its operations. This contract also reaffirms our commitment to expanding and deepening our Airbus Services footprint in India,' said Rémi Maillard, Head of Airbus Services.

Airbus provides a host of material and maintenance services, which go from initial provisioning and on-request solutions by Satair, Airbus' 100% subsidiary, to 'all-in-one' solutions with material management, maintenance operations and engineering solutions through FHS-TSP. Leveraging Skywise's digital platform capabilities, the latest applications optimizing aircraft availability include real- time health monitoring and predictive maintenance.

#AirbusServices #A320Family #Airbus

For more information about customer services, please click here

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 13:07:05 UTC
