Airbus : Vs. Boeing October Deliveries and Orders

11/12/2019 | 12:16pm EST

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE delivered a total 77 aircraft in October, outstripping its U.S. rival Boeing, which delivered only 20 planes.

The European plane maker cut its 2019 guidance late October to roughly 860 jets from a previous forecast of 880 to 890 aircrafts. To achieve its new guidance, Airbus will have to deliver over 200 aircraft in November and December. Airbus has also received new orders for 415 jets.

Boeing's delivery figure is deflated by the grounding of its 737 MAX since March and the halt in deliveries which followed two fatal crashes.

The U.S. plane maker booked an order for its 737 MAX in October after booking a single order for its 737 MAX from an unidentified customer in September, the first order of a MAX since April.

Boeing has also flagged 10 jetliner orders and said 21 orders were removed from the books during the period.

Boeing reported October deliveries on Tuesday, while Airbus released the figures last week. 

                 AIRBUS DELIVERY    BOEING DELIVERY 
 
 October          77                 20 
 ------------ 
 Year-to-Date    648                322 
 ------------ 
 2019 Target     860                Suspended 
 ------------ 
 
 
 Source: Airbus, Boeing

VIEWS:

- Jefferies: Airbus delivered 77 aircraft in October versus 81 in the same month last year, and it will have to handover 212 jets in November and December to achieve its full-year guidance.

- UBS on Airbus: The bank expects deliveries to be as skewed towards the end of 4Q as last year and noted that Airbus's neo jets deliveries are still volatile.

- UBS on Boeing: "Few days ago, Ryanair warned that there is "a real risk" it will have no 737Max flying next summer, as it expects to receive its first 737Max in March or April 2020, i.e. 2 months later than expected"

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.37% 134.68 Real-time Quote.58.24%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.53% 365.249 Delayed Quote.8.84%
