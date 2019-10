"A decision has been made based on international law through which Airbus will be affected unfortunately and we will see how the Americans will react," she told journalists.

The United States won approval to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods over illegal EU subsidies handed to Airbus, threatening to trigger a transatlantic trade war as the global economy falters.

