The global trade watchdog gave Washington a green light on Wednesday to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European Union (EU) goods annually in the long-running case.

The United States said it would enact 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies. [L5N26N26O]

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Jason Neely)