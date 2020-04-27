Airbus : Warns Employees That Jet Maker Is 'Bleeding Cash'

By Benjamin Katz

Airbus SE Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has warned staff that the company's survival is at stake as it battles the collapse in demand for its aircraft amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The CEO has written to staff previously outlining talks with unions and the government over cost and job cuts and furloughs. In a letter to employees Friday, he painted a dire picture of the jet maker's finances, and he also confirmed a number of deaths at the company from the virus.

Airbus is "bleeding cash at an unprecedented rate," Mr. Faury said in the letter to staff, adding that further measures beyond its recent move to cut production by about a third may be needed to ensure the company's survival.

"The survival of Airbus is in question if we don't act now," Mr. Faury said.

