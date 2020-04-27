Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Warns Employees That Jet Maker Is 'Bleeding Cash'

04/27/2020 | 05:22am EDT

By Benjamin Katz

Airbus SE Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has warned staff that the company's survival is at stake as it battles the collapse in demand for its aircraft amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The CEO has written to staff previously outlining talks with unions and the government over cost and job cuts and furloughs. In a letter to employees Friday, he painted a dire picture of the jet maker's finances, and he also confirmed a number of deaths at the company from the virus.

Airbus is "bleeding cash at an unprecedented rate," Mr. Faury said in the letter to staff, adding that further measures beyond its recent move to cut production by about a third may be needed to ensure the company's survival.

"The survival of Airbus is in question if we don't act now," Mr. Faury said.

Write to Benjamin Katz at Ben.Katz@wsj.com.

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 52 834 M
EBIT 2020 3 686 M
Net income 2020 1 968 M
Finance 2020 6 320 M
Yield 2020 1,83%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 40 965 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 82,92  €
Last Close Price 52,34  €
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-59.89%44 229
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-60.41%72 774
DASSAULT AVIATION-32.91%7 046
TEXTRON-39.39%6 153
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.2.10%4 188
AVICOPTER PLC-1.05%3 600
