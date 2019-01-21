Log in
Airbus Wins Order for 65 Single-Aisle Planes from SMBC

01/21/2019 | 02:30am EST

By Robert Wall

DUBLIN--Airbus SE (AIR.FR) on Monday said it has won an order for 65 single-aisle planes, signaling that pressure to boost output of its popular narrowbody planes remains despite growth concerns because of global trade tensions and economic slowdowns in two of the biggest jetliner markets, China and India.

Airliner-leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd. said it would buy a mix of A320neo and A321neo planes valued at more than $7 billion before industry-standard discounts.

SMBC Chief Executive Peter Barrett, already a A320neo customer, said airline demand for those planes remains healthy.

"We see good demand for them for the medium to long-term," he said.

SMBC is already signing up rental agreements with airlines for A320neo planes not due for delivery from Airbus until 2021. Plane deliveries under the new order take place between 2023 and 2025, the lessor said.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

