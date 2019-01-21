Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus Wins SMBC Order, Showing Resilient Demand for Narrowbody Planes -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 08:15am EST

(Updates with background.) 

 
   By Robert Wall

DUBLIN--Airbus SE on Monday said it has won an order for 65 single-aisle planes, signaling continued pressure to boost output of its popular narrowbody planes despite growth concerns because of global trade tensions and economic slowdowns in two of the biggest jetliner markets, China and India.

Airliner-leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd. said it would buy a mix of A320neo and A321neo planes valued at more than $7 billion before industry-standard discounts.

SMBC Chief Executive Peter Barrett, already a A320neo customer, said airline demand for those planes remains healthy.

"We see good demand for them for the medium- to long-term," he said.

SMBC is already signing rental agreements with airlines for A320neo planes not due to be delivered by Airbus until 2021. Plane deliveries under the new orders are set to take place between 2023 and 2025, the lessor said.

A slowdown in economic growth rates in India and China has raised concerns as to whether the until now consistent demand for more planes in both markets may finally be starting to ease. Mr. Barrett said SMBC is currently pursuing several lease deals with Chinese customers.

Airbus said the pressure to produce more planes may be less intense than it was several months ago, but the European plane maker's chief salesman, Christian Scherer, stressed that "the pressure is still there."

Mr. Scherer said Airbus sees potential to boost production and to extract stronger pricing.

"We can pick our battles," he said.

Airbus and larger rival Boeing closed 2018 with stronger-than-expected order intake. Boeing logged 893 new orders to beat Airbus with 747 orders. Both of the companies' most popular planes are sold out for years in advance and though last year both produced a record number of airliners, this year's outputs should be even higher.

Boeing and Airbus executives have said the plane makers may be need to boost narrowbody production even further than already planned. Airbus this year has promised to build 60 of its A320s a month, while Boeing has said it will produce 57 units a month of its 737.

Guillaume Faury, who runs Airbus's commercial plane business and is due to become chief executive in April, said the company may not decide on whether to boost production rates until later this year, or the next.

Building the narrowbody planes has been a headache for both Boeing and Airbus as suppliers have struggled to keep pace. In some cases airlines have faced delayed plane deliveries as a result. Mr. Barrett said his message to plane makers is "let's focus on the quality of delivery and quality of the product" rather than higher output.

Airbus isn't just wrestling with the decision on whether to boost production, but also tackling relatively low widebody orders last year.

The Toulouse, France-based plane maker secured only 99 widebody deals last year. Boeing secured 200 orders in that category, which typically delivers higher margins.

Mr. Scherer blamed some of the market-share discrepancy on the aggressive pricing Boeing offered, but also acknowledged that Airbus needs to step up its efforts.

"In this space we will want to be better and not bitter," he said.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE 2.56% 93.22 End-of-day quote.11.31%
AIRBUS SE 0.32% 93.96 Real-time Quote.11.55%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.57% 364.73 Delayed Quote.13.09%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.43% 363.7904 Delayed Quote.14.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
08:15aAirbus Wins SMBC Order, Showing Resilient Demand for Narrowbody Planes -- Upd..
DJ
02:30aAirbus Wins Order for 65 Single-Aisle Planes from SMBC
DJ
01/20As Airbus Turns 50, a Look Back at the Role of the Euro -- Journal Report
DJ
01/20Rheinmetall plans to sue Germany over Saudi arms embargo - Spiegel
RE
01/18EUROPE : European shares surf to six-week highs on U.S.-China trade progress
RE
01/17Indian air safety watchdog orders extra checks on planes with Pratt & Whitney..
RE
01/17Explainer - Why Siemens-Alstom rail merger is creating European tensions
RE
01/17EXPLAINER : Why Siemens-Alstom rail merger is creating European tensions
RE
01/17ALSTOM : Bid to Create European Train Champion on Verge of Collapse
DJ
01/17ALSTOM : Bid to Create European Train Champion on Verge of Collapse
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 078 M
EBIT 2018 4 956 M
Net income 2018 3 293 M
Finance 2018 10 994 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 21,92
P/E ratio 2019 17,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 72 715 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE11.55%82 604
BOEING COMPANY (THE)13.09%207 125
TEXTRON7.41%12 002
DASSAULT AVIATION4.79%11 973
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 919
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD0.21%3 868
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.