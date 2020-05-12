Airbus : Wins Satellite-Communications Contract with European Defence Agency

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE said Tuesday that it has won a new satellite-communications contract with the European Defence Agency that should be worth ten of millions of euros.

The four-year framework deal includes the provision of satellite communications and the sale and rental of terminals for military and civil missions, the European aerospace giant said.

"The contract named 'EU SatCom Market' will allow E.U. member states to centralise their satellite communications requirements and obtain coordinated, more economical and effective access to these services," Airbus said.

