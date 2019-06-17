Log in
Airbus : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow

06/17/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

(Reuters) - Following is a summary of commercial aircraft deals announced by Airbus and Boeing at the Paris Airshow.

AIRBUS

* Air Lease Corp signs letter of intent for 50 A220-300s, 27 A321XLRs and 23 A321neos worth an estimated $11 billion at list prices.

* Virgin Atlantic orders 14 A330neos worth $4.1 billion at list prices, and takes out an option for six more.

* Lebanon's Middle East Airlines orders four A321XLRs, estimated to be worth more than $500 million at list prices.

BOEING

* GECAS exercises purchase rights for 10 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters worth about $1.1 billion at list prices, and adds 15 more purchase rights.

(Compiled by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 2.11% 125 Real-time Quote.45.81%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.26% 354.935 Delayed Quote.7.65%
