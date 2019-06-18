Log in
Airbus : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow

06/18/2019 | 09:50am EDT

(Reuters) - Following is a summary of commercial aircraft deals announced by Airbus and Boeing at the Paris Airshow.

AIRBUS

* Air Lease Corp signs letter of intent for 50 A220-300s, 27 A321XLRs and 23 A321neos worth an estimated $11 billion at list prices.

* Virgin Atlantic orders 14 A330neos worth $4.1 billion at list prices, and takes out an option for six more.

* Lebanon's Middle East Airlines orders four A321XLRs, estimated to be worth more than $500 million at list prices.

* Philippines budget airline Cebu Air orders 16 A330neos, 10 A321XLRs and five A320neos, worth about $6 billion in total at list prices.

* Saudi Arabian Airlines orders a further A320neo family aircraft worth an estimated $3.3 billion at list prices, and takes out options for as many as 35 more.

* Malaysia's AirAsia Group converts 253 A320neo orders to the larger A321neo. Financial terms not disclosed.

* IAG orders eight A321XLR for its Iberia brand and six for Aer Lingus, plus 14 options. The orders are worth an estimated $1.8 billion.

BOEING

* Korean Air commits to buying 20 787 Dreamliners worth $6.3 billion at list prices.

* Air Lease Corp commits to buying 5 more 787-9, worth about $1.5 billion at list prices.

* GECAS exercises purchase rights for 10 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters worth about $1.1 billion at list prices, and adds 15 more purchase rights.

(Compiled by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.90% 126.04 Real-time Quote.48.88%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.39% 360.402 Delayed Quote.7.65%
