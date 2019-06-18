Airbus : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow

AIRBUS

* Air Lease Corp signs letter of intent for 50 A220-300s, 27 A321XLRs and 23 A321neos worth an estimated $11 billion at list prices.

* Virgin Atlantic orders 14 A330neos worth $4.1 billion at list prices, and takes out an option for six more.

* Lebanon's Middle East Airlines orders four A321XLRs, estimated to be worth more than $500 million at list prices.

* Philippines budget airline Cebu Air orders 16 A330neos, 10 A321XLRs and five A320neos, worth about $6 billion in total at list prices.

* Saudi Arabian Airlines orders a further A320neo family aircraft worth an estimated $3.3 billion at list prices, and takes out options for as many as 35 more.

* Malaysia's AirAsia Group converts 253 A320neo orders to the larger A321neo. Financial terms not disclosed.

* IAG orders eight A321XLR for its Iberia brand and six for Aer Lingus, plus 14 options. The orders are worth an estimated $1.8 billion.

BOEING

* Korean Air commits to buying 20 787 Dreamliners worth $6.3 billion at list prices.

* Air Lease Corp commits to buying 5 more 787-9, worth about $1.5 billion at list prices.

* GECAS exercises purchase rights for 10 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters worth about $1.1 billion at list prices, and adds 15 more purchase rights.

(Compiled by Mark Potter)