Airbus : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow

AIRBUS* JetBlue Airways plans to order 13 Airbus A321XLR jetliners as well as 10 more of the smaller A220, industry sources said on Thursday. * Airbus says Saudi Flynas signs MOU for 10 A321XLR, also agrees to upsize 10 A320neo already on order to the A321neo.* Nordic Aviation Capital provisionally orders 20 Airbus A220 family aircraft.* American Airlines orders 50 A321XLRs, including 30 conversions from existing A321neo orders. The remaining 20 orders are estimated to have a value of around $2.8 billion.

* Indigo Partners, the private equity firm of veteran low-cost airline investor Bill Franke, agrees to buy 32 A321XLRs worth an estimated $4.5 billion, and convert 18 more A320 family orders to the new aircraft.

* Accipiter Holdings purchases 20 A320neos worth $2.2 billion at list prices. The order was completed in March 2019 and had been listed in Airbus's order books as undisclosed.

* Taiwan's China Airlines signs preliminary deal to buy 11 A321neos, worth about $1.4 billion at list prices, while leasing another 14.

* Air Lease Corp signs letter of intent for 50 A220-300s, 27 A321XLRs and 23 A321neos worth an estimated $11 billion at list prices.

* Virgin Atlantic orders 14 A330neos worth $4.1 billion at list prices, and takes out an option for six more.

* Lebanon's Middle East Airlines orders four A321XLRs, estimated to be worth more than $500 million at list prices.

* Philippines budget airline Cebu Air orders 16 A330neos, 10 A321XLRs and five A320neos, worth about $6 billion in total at list prices.

* Saudi Arabian Airlines orders a further A320neo family aircraft worth an estimated $3.3 billion at list prices, and takes out options for as many as 35 more.

* Malaysia's AirAsia Group converts 253 A320neo orders to the larger A321neo. Financial terms not disclosed.

* IAG orders eight A321XLR for its Iberia brand and six for Aer Lingus, plus 14 options. The orders are worth an estimated $1.8 billion.

* Qantas Airways orders 10 A321XLR worth an estimated $1.3 billion at list prices and will convert 26 planes from a prior order to the new model.

BOEING

* ASL orders 10 737-800 converted freighters, worth about $1.1 billion at list prices, and agrees purchase rights for 10 more.

* Qatar Airways orders five 777F freighters, worth about $1.7 billion at list prices.

* Turkmenistan Airlines says intends to order one 777-200LR worth $346.9 million at list prices.

* Taiwan's China Airlines provisionally orders up to six 777 freighters, worth about $2.1 billion at list prices.

* IAG signs letter of intent for 200 737 planes, comprising a mix of 737-8 and 737-10, worth more than $24 billion at list prices.

* Korean Air commits to buying 20 787 Dreamliners worth $6.3 billion at list prices.

* Air Lease Corp commits to buying 5 more 787-9, worth about $1.5 billion at list prices.

* GECAS exercises purchase rights for 10 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters worth about $1.1 billion at list prices, and adds 15 more purchase rights.

