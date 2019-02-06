Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : and Dassault Systèmes embark ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 03:55am EST
  • Airbus will deploy Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to take major step forward in its digital transformation
  • Airbus makes digital design, manufacturing and services a reality across all divisions and product lines

Airbus and Dassault Systèmes have signed a five-year Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to cooperate on the implementation of collaborative 3D design, engineering, manufacturing, simulation and intelligence applications. This will enable Airbus to take a major step forward in its digital transformation and lay the foundation for a new European industrial ecosystem in aviation.

Under the MOA, Airbus will deploy Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which delivers digital continuity, from design to operations, in a single data model for a unified user experience, making digital design, manufacturing and services (DDMS) a company-wide reality for all Airbus divisions and product lines.

DDMS paves the way for breakthroughs in new product design, operational performance, support and maintenance, customer satisfaction and new business models, as it represents a move from sequential to parallel development processes. Instead of first focusing on product performance, Airbus will be able to co-design and develop the next generation of aircraft with the manufacturing facilities that will produce them, reducing costs and time to market.

'We are not just talking about digitalisation or a 3D experience, we are rethinking the way aircraft are designed and operated, streamlining and speeding up our processes with customer satisfaction in mind.' said Guillaume Faury, President Airbus Commercial Aircraft. 'DDMS is a catalyst for change and with it we are building a new model for the European aerospace industry with state of the art technology. Our target is a robust production setup that offers a reduction in product development lead time.'

'Nothing exemplifies the intersection of technology, science and art more than aviation. When we reflect on how the industry has evolved to where it is today, it's a blend of technical prowess, digital precision and inspiration,' said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. 'The Aerospace industry has a proven track record of fast transformation, faster than in most industries. It delivers high quality innovation and new services for operations in highly complex and regulated environments. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will accelerate the digital transformation of Airbus. Airbus can capture insights and expertise from across its ecosystem to deliver new experiences that only the digital world makes possible.'

Share on Twitter: @Airbus @Dassault3DS embark on strategic partnership to create the European aerospace industry of tomorrow #digitaltransformation #smartmanufacturing #factoryofthefuture #3DEXPERIENCE

@Airbus @Dassault3DS #digitaltransformation #smartmanufacturing #factoryofthefuture #3DEXPERIENCE

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 08:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
03:55aAIRBUS : and Dassault Systèmes embark ...
PU
03:18aAirbus Signs 3D-Platform Agreement With Dassault Systemes
DJ
02:30aAIRBUS : France's Dassault Systemes beats estimates on strong 3DEXPERIENCE growt..
RE
02/05France and Germany to launch first contracts on future combat jets
RE
02/05AIRBUS : creates the first electric ...
PU
02/02AIRBUS : confirms discussions with Emirates Airline about its A380 contract
AQ
02/01IAG'S WALSH TO AIRBUS : drop A380 price to boost sales
RE
02/01IAG'S WALSH TO AIRBUS : drop A380 price to boost sales
RE
02/01AIRBUS : Future of the Airbus A380 on the line as Emirates considers A350 switch
AQ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 175 M
EBIT 2018 5 015 M
Net income 2018 3 322 M
Finance 2018 10 916 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 23,57
P/E ratio 2019 19,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 79 190 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE21.49%90 213
BOEING COMPANY (THE)23.10%225 450
TEXTRON16.68%13 037
DASSAULT AVIATION12.07%12 503
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.60%4 115
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 714
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.