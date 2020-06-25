Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : and ESA sign agreement to continue ISS operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 07:24am EDT

Comprehensive services contract for 2020, worth around €16 million, ensures operation and use of European ISS components

Research has been conducted in low Earth orbit in the Airbus-built Columbus laboratory for the past 12 years

Bremen, 25 June 2020 - The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed an annual renewal contract with Airbus on continuing the operation and use of European components on the International Space Station (ISS). The contract is worth around €16 million.

For astronauts conducting research on the ISS, it is essential that all systems function reliably. An international team led by ESA is responsible for smooth operation of the life-support systems, power supply, flight control systems, laboratory equipment and experimental payloads in the European Columbus module.

The agreement between ESA and Airbus is valid until the end of 2020 and includes the following work packages:

· Support during operations, e.g. preparing and conducting experiments, as well as providing engineering support

· Preparing ISS missions, including the integration of ISS payloads

· Maintaining, repairing and developing systems

· Maintaining and developing software

Andreas Hammer, Head of Space Exploration at Airbus, said: 'I would like to thank ESA for their continued confidence in our employees' work. The ISS, the epitomy of peaceful cooperation between many nations, has served as humanity's outpost in low Earth orbit for 20 years. Our dedicated systems experts help to ensure that the astronauts on board the station have a safe environment in which to live and work, enabling them to continue with their valuable research in zero gravity.'

Airbus has a wealth of technical expertise in human space flight and ISS operations, having developed and built the Columbus laboratory, the ATV space transporter, a number of experimental payloads and special flight and mission control computers on behalf of ESA. Since 2004, Airbus has been ESA's partner in operating the European ISS components. In April, the ISS was expanded by the addition of the Airbus-developed 'Bartolomeo' commercial payload platform, enhancing the spectrum of research activities on the space laboratory with a number of additional potential applications.

@AirbusSpace @esaspaceflight @Space_Station @ISS_Research #ISS

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 11:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
07:24aAIRBUS : and ESA sign agreement to continue ISS operations
PU
05:45aBattered U.S. Wine Importers Brace for Higher Tariffs
DJ
05:10aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus executive says jetmaker reaches new production 'sweet spot'
RE
04:14aAIRBUS : announces Rémi Maillard as the President of Airbus India and Head of So..
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/24U.S. to review tariffs on EU goods in aircraft subsidy dispute
RE
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 49 509 M 55 554 M 55 554 M
Net income 2020 2 080 M 2 333 M 2 333 M
Net cash 2020 904 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 49 323 M 55 569 M 55 345 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,85 €
Last Close Price 62,97 €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-51.74%55 569
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-42.33%99 711
DASSAULT AVIATION-31.79%7 474
TEXTRON-23.81%7 377
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.13.98%4 008
AVICOPTER PLC-14.73%3 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group