Airbus : and Koniku Inc. embark on disruptive biotechnology solutions for aviation security operations

Toulouse, 4 May 2020 - Airbus and Koniku Inc. have made a significant step forward in the co-development of a solution for aircraft and airport security operations, by extending research activities to include biological hazard detection capabilities, as well as chemical and explosive threats.

The disruptive biotechnology solution, which was originally focused on the contactless and automated detection, tracking and location of chemicals and explosives on-board aircraft and in airports, is now being adapted, in light of the COVID-19 crisis, to include the identification of biological hazards.

Based on the power of odor detection and quantification found in nature, the technical solution, developed to meet the rigorous operational regulatory requirements of aircraft and airport security operations, uses genetically engineered odorant receptors that produce an alarm signal when they come into contact with the molecular compounds of the hazard or threat that they have been programmed to detect.

Airbus and Koniku Inc. entered into a cooperation agreement in 2017, leveraging Airbus' expertise in sensor integration and knowledge of ground and on-board security operations within the aviation and defense industries as well as Koniku's biotechnology know-how for automated and scalable volatile organic compound detection (via their Konikore™ platform).

With in-situ testing planned for Q4 2020, Airbus is demonstrating, its ability to accelerate traditional research cycles in a real-time environment, in order to develop and bring to market a game-changing, end-to-end, security solution at convincing scale and speed, thereby contributing to the continuous improvement of security in the air transport ecosystem, while increasing operational efficiency and improving passenger experience.

