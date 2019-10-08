Log in
Airbus : and Sobloo announce finalists of Multi-Data Challenge within Copernicus Masters 2019

10/08/2019 | 07:50am EDT

@AirbusSpace @soblooservices @CopernicusEMC #Copernicus

Toulouse, 08 October 2019 - Airbus has unveiled the names of the three finalists for the 'Airbus - Sobloo Multi-Data Challenge' organised as part of the Copernicus Masters 2019.

This international competition awards pioneering solutions, concepts and ideas for industry and society based on Earth observation data. Annually, different prize categories reward innovative candidates, in the fields of deep learning, big data analytics, smart mobility and industry 4.0.

The 'Airbus - Sobloo Multi-Data Challenge' was especially looking for value-added solutions that use both Copernicus and Airbus Earth observation data. These services should also provide insight and have impact on areas like Natural Resources Consumption, Agriculture, Forestry, Maritime, Defence & Security and Smart Cities. The selected participants received access to various datasets from OneAtlas Sandbox and Sobloo Platforms, in order to elaborate and test solutions, both technically feasible and commercially viable.

The three finalists, amongst the many creative and disruptive projects received, are:

  • RemotIO-X, which proposes a data-mining algorithm to retrieve ground motions and potential deformation threats. Their project is based on the satellite radar interferometry (InSAR) technology and exploits regular acquisitions of Sentinel-1 and TerraSAR-X.
  • TeleCense, which proposes a web service using Copernicus Sentinel satellite images to deliver accurate geo-localised population estimations and demographic trends at a local or administrative scale.
  • Sparveon, which proposes Xploradsi, a solution to improve the prospecting of potential geothermal and mineral resources, by accelerating big data processing thanks to AI technology.

The winner will be announced on 4 December during the Space Oscars 2019 in Helsinki, Finland and will receive prize vouchers to order satellite data and benefit from various support in order to further develop their project:

  • € 100,000 to use on the OneAtlas platform and € 45,000 to use on the Sobloo platform.
  • Technical and business coaching from Airbus and Sobloo experts.
  • The opportunity to present their solution to Airbus and Sobloo stakeholders (such as Airbus Ventures and BizLabs).

For more information on Copernicus Masters, visit: https://www.copernicus-masters.com/

For more information on OneAtlas, visit: oneatlas.airbus.com

For more information on Sobloo, visit: sobloo.eu

* * *

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 11:49:08 UTC
