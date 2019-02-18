Log in
Airbus SE

Airbus : announces Flight Hour ...

02/18/2019

Airbus confirms the growing success of its Flight Hour Services (FHS) business in Japan with a new contract from soon-to-be A350 XWB operator Japan Airlines (JAL).

Airbus is welcoming JAL into its FHS Components Services programme for its new fleet of 31 A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft.

JAL will become the first Airbus FHS A350 operator in Japan to benefit from the increased operational reliability provided by Airbus FHS, world leader for this service in the A350 market. The Japanese carrier plans to introduce the highly anticipated A350-900 on its Haneda - Fukuoka route from September. This FHS contract will make JAL's A350 entry-into-service even smoother on one of Japan's busiest routes.

Airbus FHS will provide fully integrated component services including spare pool access, on-site-stock replenishment at the main base and components repair.

Through FHS, Airbus offers airlines its extensive and proven expertise in fully integrated maintenance services, and the advantage of its OEM expertise as well as one single interface to manage their whole fleets and associated component support operations.

@JAL #servicesbyairbus #AirbusFHS #A350 #FlightHourServices

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 08:36:10 UTC
