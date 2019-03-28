Log in
Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
03/28 01:19:27 pm
116.15 EUR   +0.58%
AIRBUS : WTO says U.S. failed to halt state tax subsidy for Boeing
RE
AIRBUS : Evelop Airlines takes delivery of ...
PU
AIRBUS : at Aircraft Interiors Expo ...
PU
Airbus : at Aircraft Interiors Expo ...

03/28/2019 | 01:00pm EDT
  • Visit Airbus at Hall B5, Stand 5A20: from Tuesday 2nd to Thursday 4th April
  • Media Briefing & stand tour: Tuesday from 09h20 to 10h30

Airbus showcases its latest cabin innovations at this year's Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany - the world's largest event dedicated to the aircraft interiors industry, in-flight entertainment, connectivity and passenger services.

At the Airbus stand this year (Hall B5, Stand 5A20), Airbus will display the latest full-scale Airspace cabin mock-ups for the A320 - including its new overhead Airspace XL Bins and full-flat seats for long range comfort; and an A220 cabin mock-up with both business and economy seats - demonstrating how this aircraft offers the leading cabin experience in any small single-aisle aircraft. Moreover, the booth will also feature the 'Day & Night' premium concept for the A350 XWB; and there will also be an A320 Upgrade Services mock-up. Virtual Reality Gears will allow visitors to experience all aircraft cabins.

Airbus is also leading the field with new innovations in the cabin, notably with our IoT-enabling 'Connected Experience', creating a cabin ecosystem which seamlessly connects cabin elements to provide a personalised passenger experience. In addition, Airbus is providing a glimpse of the future flying experience with our new 'Cabin Vision 2030' - inspired by airlines, tech companies and start-ups. At the stand, visitors can also explore what's new in terms of possible seat innovations for passengers' comfort and airlines' differentiation and efficiency.

This year Airbus is proud to have been shortlisted twice in the prestigious Crystal Cabin Awards for the following achievements: The 'Lower-Deck Passenger Experience Modules', in cooperation with Safran; and also for the new 'X-tend Seat' concept over-wing exit seat for single-aisle aircraft. The Crystal Cabin Awards ceremony is held on the evening of Tuesday 2nd where the winners will be revealed.

As well as attending the Airbus Cabin Media Briefing & exhibit tour on Tuesday morning with news announcements, journalists are also invited to contact us to arrange one-to-one cabin mock-up / demo tours plus expert interviews throughout the three days of the show.

#A320 #A330 #A350 #Airspace #AIX2019

Airbus SE published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 17:00:05 UTC
