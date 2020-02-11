Airbus: authorised to restart operations at Tianjin assembly line

"Airbus China is observing Chinese Government requirements and has been authorised by the Chinese authorities to restart operations of the Tianjin Final Assembly Line," the company said in a statement.

"This means it can gradually increase production, whilst implementing all required health and safety measures for Airbus employees which remains the top priority," added Airbus, which did not give a date as to when its Tianjin plant could restart.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)