AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus: authorised to restart operations at Tianjin assembly line

02/11/2020 | 08:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: An A330 Aircraft fuselage is seen at the Airbus China completion plant in Tianjin

European planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday that it had been authorised by Chinese authorities to restart operations at its plant in Tianjin, which has been closed as a result of the coronavirus afflicting China.

"Airbus China is observing Chinese Government requirements and has been authorised by the Chinese authorities to restart operations of the Tianjin Final Assembly Line," the company said in a statement.

"This means it can gradually increase production, whilst implementing all required health and safety measures for Airbus employees which remains the top priority," added Airbus, which did not give a date as to when its Tianjin plant could restart.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

