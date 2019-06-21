Airbus : built T-16 satellite successfully launched on Ariane 5

@AirbusSpace @Arianespace #Ariane5 #Kourou #satellite

Kourou, 20 June 2019 - The Airbus-built T-16 telecommunications satellite has been successfully launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.

T-16 is based on Airbus' highly reliable Eurostar E3000 geostationary platform and is the 50th Eurostar E3000 satellite launched. It will provide high power satellite capacity for high availability TV broadcast services, including overcoming rain fade.

Following launch and separation, the Eurostar E3000 spacecraft will use its own chemical propulsion system to reach geostationary orbit in approximately one week. T-16 will provide high-power broadcast services in Ku, Ka and Reverse bands. Being flexible, the spacecraft can be operated from five orbital slots (from 99° West to 119° West) and will cover the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. With a launch mass of 6330 kg and a spacecraft power of 18kW, the satellite is designed for a 15 year service in orbit.

Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Airbus Space Systems said: 'T-16 is one of our most powerful direct to home broadcast satellites, with a record number of +180 High Power Amplifiers. T-16 will be able to broadcast hundreds of UltraHD 4K video services to end customers spread across the USA. Our Eurostar satellites have already clocked up more than 800 cumulative years of operational service in orbit. This is a true double success for us - as we also celebrate the 104th launch of the Ariane 5.'

