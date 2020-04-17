Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/17 07:49:10 am
57.17 EUR   +7.46%
05:13aFARES SHOW DECLINES AS AIRLINES BRACE FOR TOUGH RECOVERY : Skytra
RE
04:38aEuropean stock markets jump on Trump's restart plan
RE
04:32aCathay Pacific to lay off overseas cabin crew, furlough pilots
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus chief calls for government support for shift to lower-emission planes: Der Spiegel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 07:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury poses before Airbus's annual press conference on full-year results

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury is proposing a government support programme to help airlines convert their fleets to more environmentally friendly planes, according to an interview given by Faury to Der Spiegel magazine which was published on Friday.

Faury also warned against new tax burdens for airlines.

"Taxes inhibit the industry more than they encourage the departure into the future," Faury told Spiegel.

"The governments should rather support the airlines in the climate-friendly conversion of their fleets," said Faury.

Faury currently does not want to apply for state aid for his company during the coronavirus pandemic, but he was not ruling it out either, wrote Spiegel.

With flights cancelled globally and most commercial aircraft grounded to stop the spread of the virus, Fury added that European governments could help out Airbus with orders in the armaments sector, such as for the "Eurofighter" combat aircraft.

Airbus' defence business is smaller than that of its U.S. rival Boeing.

Boeing has said it will resume commercial airplane production next week in Washington state after suspending operations last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The company's chief executive told employees the aerospace industry will need financial help from the government.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
05:13aFARES SHOW DECLINES AS AIRLINES BRAC : Skytra
RE
04:38aEuropean stock markets jump on Trump's restart plan
RE
04:32aCathay Pacific to lay off overseas cabin crew, furlough pilots
RE
04/16Futures jump late following data on potential virus treatment, Trump guidelin..
RE
04/16AIRBUS : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/16AIRBUS : Examines Requests for Jet Delivery Deferrals
DJ
04/16AIRBUS : shareholders approve 2020 AGM resolutions
PU
04/16AIRBUS SE (STOCK EXCHANGE SYMBOL : AIR) shareholders approved all resolutions on..
PU
04/16AIRBUS : evaluates requests for delays to jet deliveries
RE
04/16EasyJet says it can ride out nine-month shutdown and slow recovery
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 59 169 M
EBIT 2020 5 019 M
Net income 2020 2 426 M
Finance 2020 7 958 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 41 638 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 89,93  €
Last Close Price 53,20  €
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-59.23%45 097
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-55.19%75 742
DASSAULT AVIATION-34.02%6 951
TEXTRON-41.95%5 630
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-2.37%3 997
AVICOPTER PLC1.24%3 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group