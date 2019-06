The Britain-based airline has been evaluating the upgraded A330 model against the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Industry sources have said the airline was looking for about 6 to 10 aircraft. The A330neo sells for $296 million at list prices, but airlines typically win significant discounts.

Airbus declined to comment. Virgin Atlantic was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)