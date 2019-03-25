Log in
Airbus : close to signing aircraft deal with China - sources

03/25/2019 | 01:10pm EDT
The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus is close to signing a deal worth billions of dollars with China following a delay of more than a year in the negotiations, industry sources said on Monday.

The deal is part of a package of trade deals coinciding with a visit to Europe by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Airbus declined to comment.

Boeing shares pared gains briefly on the news and were up about 1.2 percent at 16.26 GMT.

China has become a key hunting ground for Airbus and its leading rival Boeing, thanks to surging travel demand, but the outlook has been complicated by Beijing’s desire to grow its own industrial champions and, more recently for Boeing, the U.S.-China trade war.

French President Emmanuel Macron unexpectedly failed to clinch the Airbus order during a trip to China in early 2018 and the French government and Airbus have been working since to salvage it.

Macron said at the time that China would buy 184 A320 narrow-body jets, an order worth $18 billion at list prices.

Xi arrived in France from Italy on Sunday on a three-day state visit.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by John Irish)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.49% 114.04 Real-time Quote.36.49%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.19% 366.33 Delayed Quote.12.30%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 114 M
EBIT 2019 6 621 M
Net income 2019 4 244 M
Finance 2019 11 261 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 20,43
P/E ratio 2020 15,95
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 88 972 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE36.49%100 538
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.30%204 438
DASSAULT AVIATION9.59%12 454
TEXTRON8.65%11 685
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 234
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD28.43%4 211
