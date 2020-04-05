Log in
Airbus : continues to purchase and supply millions of face masks from China

04/05/2020

Airbus A350-1000 deployed in fight against COVID-19

@Airbus #A350 #COVID19

Toulouse, 5 April 2020 - Airbus continues to purchase and supply millions of face masks from China, the large majority of which will be donated to governments of the Airbus home countries, namely France, Germany, Spain and the UK.

An Airbus flight test crew has just completed its latest mission with an A350-1000 test aircraft. This is the third of such missions between Europe and China. The aircraft returned to France with a cargo of 4 million face masks on Sunday 5 April.

Photo caption: A350-1000 at loading masks in Tianjin, China

The A350-1000 left Toulouse, France, on Friday 3 April, reaching the Airbus site in Tianjin, China on 4 April and returning to Hamburg the same day.

Since mid-March, the previous two missions were performed by an A330-800, and A330 Multi- Role Tanker Transport (MRTT). Airbus also deployed an A400M and its Beluga fleet to transport shipments of masks between its European sites, in France, Germany, the UK and Spain.

Airbus will continue to support the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic wherever possible.

Photo caption: A350-1000 at loading masks in Tianjin, China

"I would like to pay tribute to all the Airbus teams, globally, supporting the fig ht against COVID-

19. They're living our values in assisting those who are saving lives every day", said Guillaume

Faury, Airbus CEO. "

Airbus is focused on the health and safety of its employees and supporting its customers and the industry eco-system with business continuity. At the same time Airbus is contributing to many vital public and private services and working with partners who rely on aircraft, helicopters, space and security solutions to carry out life -saving missions in support of the global pandemic.

Airbus is deploying its employees, their expertise and know-how and leveraging technology in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, for example in designing and manufacturing ventilators and 3D printed visors which are critical resources for hospitals.

The Company is partnering with other organisations in unprecedented ways to achieve this goal as fast as possible

* * *

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019 it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a w orkforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners . Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as w ell as one of the w orld's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions w orldw ide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 05 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
