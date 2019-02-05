Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/05 03:25:07 pm
102.23 EUR   +0.82%
03:14pAIRBUS : creates the first electric ...
PU
02/01IAG'S WALSH TO AIRBUS : drop A380 price to boost sales
RE
02/01IAG'S WALSH TO AIRBUS : drop A380 price to boost sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : creates the first electric ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 03:14pm EST

Airbus has announced a global partnership with Air Race E, the world's first electric airplane race set to launch its inaugural series in 2020.

Airbus is the Official Founding Partner of Air Race E. The competition aims to drive the development and adoption of cleaner, faster, and more technologically advanced electric engines that can be applied to urban air mobility vehicles and, eventually, commercial aircraft.

Air Race E will follow a format similar to the popular Air Race 1 series of the sport known as formula one air racing. Eight electric-powered airplanes will race directly against each other on a tight 5-km circuit, just 10 metres above the ground, and at speeds faster than any land-based motorsport.

'We want to motivate manufacturers to showcase their technologies across the full spectrum of electric propulsion systems and components.' said Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology Officer of Airbus. 'This partnership enables us to demonstrate our commitment to staying at the leading edge of electric propulsion and developing a new ecosystem.'

Air Race E CEO Jeff Zaltman said: 'We couldn't be happier or more optimistic for success with Airbus as our Official Founding Partner. This partnership is a significant milestone in the evolution of electric power in aviation. Together, we're working to create a mainstream platform in which innovation in electric propulsion can be developed, nurtured, and accelerated more rapidly.'

Airbus will work alongside other Air Race E partners, including the University of Nottingham. The University is currently developing a prototype race airplane powered by an integrated electric motor, battery, and power electronics system. The plane will help shape the model and rules for the inaugural Air Race E race in 2020.

#electricflight #innovation #formulaone

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 20:13:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
03:14pAIRBUS : creates the first electric ...
PU
02/02AIRBUS : confirms discussions with Emirates Airline about its A380 contract
AQ
02/01IAG'S WALSH TO AIRBUS : drop A380 price to boost sales
RE
02/01IAG'S WALSH TO AIRBUS : drop A380 price to boost sales
RE
02/01AIRBUS : Future of the Airbus A380 on the line as Emirates considers A350 switch
AQ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
02/01AIRBUS : statement on commercial discussions with Emirates Airline
AQ
02/01Aeroplane parts maker FACC scouts for takeovers and ramps up Brexit productio..
RE
02/01IAG Nearing Widebody Decision -- Market Talk
DJ
02/01Airbus Confirms A380 Contract Talks With Emirates
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 118 M
EBIT 2018 5 012 M
Net income 2018 3 322 M
Finance 2018 10 916 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 23,43
P/E ratio 2019 18,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 78 724 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE20.77%89 982
BOEING COMPANY (THE)20.13%225 450
TEXTRON16.35%13 037
DASSAULT AVIATION8.76%12 503
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.60%4 115
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 714
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.