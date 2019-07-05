Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:34am EDT
An Airbus A350-1000 performs during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries rose about 28% in the first half to just under 390 aircraft, putting the planemaker on course to beat crisis-hit Boeing in 2019 but handing it a record production task in the second half, industry sources said.

The working tally of as many as 389 deliveries - including 227 in the second quarter - leaves the European planemaker with around 500 planes to hand over in the second half of the year in order to meet an annual delivery goal of 880-890 airplanes.

This year's mid-way Airbus delivery numbers are boosted partly by the Canadian A220, recently acquired from Bombardier.

Airbus declined comment. It is expected to issue first-half orders and deliveries on Monday. Operational numbers can vary before publication subject to confirmation by auditors.

First-half deliveries in 2018 had dipped 1% to 303 aircraft due mainly to delays in receiving A320neo engines.

While engine delays have eased, getting the cash-generating single-aisle program on track after separate industrial snags at a plant in Hamburg is one of the company's top priorities.

Airbus will nonetheless reclaim its position as the world's no.1 commercial aircraft producer for the first time since 2011 as deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX remain frozen in the wake of two fatal accidents. Boeing delivered 202 planes up to May 31.

Airbus has reshuffled some key industrial management posts with the head of its A400M military airlifter, former space systems executive Michael Menking, brought in to run the dominant A320 program, according to a LinkedIn posting.

Previous A320 program head Klaus Roewe has been named head of customer services.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)

By Tim Hepher
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.29% 124.88 Real-time Quote.49.33%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.09% 354.47 Delayed Quote.9.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
04:34aAIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge
RE
04:29aAIRBUS : deliveries climb in first-half, sources say, leaving production challen..
RE
07/02AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
RE
07/02AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
RE
07/02AIRBUS : U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 M..
RE
07/02EUROPE : Tariff threats on EU goods do little to curb gains in European shares
RE
07/02U.S. Threatens Further Tariffs on $4 Billion of EU Goods--Update
DJ
07/02LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Up Despite U.K. Construction Woes
DJ
07/02EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Mixed As U.S. Ratchets Up Trade Threat
DJ
07/01AIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircra..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 411 M
EBIT 2019 6 840 M
Net income 2019 4 619 M
Finance 2019 15 138 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 97 495 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 138  €
Last Close Price 125  €
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE49.33%110 206
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.91%199 436
TEXTRON15.00%12 311
DASSAULT AVIATION2.98%11 694
EMBRAER-10.79%3 691
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About