AIRBUS SE (AIR)
12/19 08:31:14 pm
86.94 EUR   -1.93%
12/17Flood of new passengers to stoke demand for jet fuel in Vietnam
RE
12/13AIRBUS : strategy review augurs clean break under new CEO
RE
12/12AIRBUS SE : A trend reversal is in sight
Airbus : delivers Canada's first ...

12/19/2018 | 07:16pm CET

Fort Erie, Ontario, 19 December 2018 - Airbus has delivered Canada's first H145 helicopter to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The versatile twin-engine Airbus H145 is the latest variant of the H145 family of aircraft. RCMP's Air Support Unit will utilize the H145 for a variety of missions including surveillance and pursuit, fast roping, hoisting, Emergency Response Team operations, harbour surveillance and ship landings, and mountain search and rescue.

The aircraft will be based in Langley, B.C., and will operate mainly in the Vancouver Lower Mainland region, with the ability to deploy elsewhere as required.

'With its enhanced safety features and reputation for reduced maintenance and excellent availability, the multi-role H145 is an ideal aircraft for multi-faceted law enforcement missions,' said Romain Trapp, President of Airbus Helicopters Canada. 'We are very pleased that the H145 will enter into service to support RCMP operations, assisting the men and women who serve and protect the Canadian people.'

Airbus helicopters are the aircraft of choice for law enforcement organizations across Canada, capturing 83 percent of the market.

The H145 has been equipped with a wide variety of mission specific equipment including external hoist and rope down device (for 2/1 persons), Trakka A800 searchlight, Enhanced Reality System, Health Monitoring System (HMS), FLIR, Night Vision Goggles, Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) workstation and internal long range fuel tank system.

The Airbus H145 leads the light twin-engine helicopter market, incorporating an innovative Helionix® avionics system and 4-axis autopilot. The aircraft's combination of speed and performance, along with the Fenestron® shrouded tail rotor, large cabin and rear-loading clamshell doors, makes it the aircraft of choice for a variety of civil missions worldwide.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:14:02 UTC
