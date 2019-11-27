Log in
Airbus : discloses share buyback transactions 20-26 November 2019

11/27/2019 | 11:50am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-26 November 2019

27-Nov-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 27 November 2019

Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-26 November 2019

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 20 November 2019 to 26 November 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 6 November 2019
for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased
shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the
relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by around the middle of February 2020.

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus
SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued
share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10 April 2019.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.20.11 NL0000235190 9,350 135.299656 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.21.11 NL0000235190 9,350 134.493033 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.22.11 NL0000235190 9,350 134.278980 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.25.11 NL0000235190 9,350 134.156103 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.26.11 NL0000235190 9,350 135.025626 XPAR
    TOTAL   46,750 134.650680  
 

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

* * *

About Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of EUR 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Media contacts
Rod Stone rod.stone@airbus.com +33 (0) 6 3052 1993
Martin Agüera martin.aguera@airbus.com +49 (0) 175 227 4369

 

27-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 922983

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

922983  27-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=922983&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
