Ad-hoc release, 27 November 2019
Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-26 November 2019
Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 20 November 2019 to 26 November 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").
The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 6 November 2019
for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased
shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the
relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by around the middle of February 2020.
The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus
SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued
share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10 April 2019.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
|Issuer's name
|Issuer's identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR)
|Market (MIC code)
|Airbus SE
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|2019.20.11
|NL0000235190
|9,350
|135.299656
|XPAR
|Airbus SE
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|2019.21.11
|NL0000235190
|9,350
|134.493033
|XPAR
|Airbus SE
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|2019.22.11
|NL0000235190
|9,350
|134.278980
|XPAR
|Airbus SE
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|2019.25.11
|NL0000235190
|9,350
|134.156103
|XPAR
|Airbus SE
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|2019.26.11
|NL0000235190
|9,350
|135.025626
|XPAR
|
|
|TOTAL
|
|46,750
|134.650680
|
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback
This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
