AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : discloses share buyback transactions 27 Nov to 3 Dec 2019

12/04/2019

Amsterdam, 4 December 2019 - Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 27 November 2019 to 3 December 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ('EU Market Abuse Regulation').

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 6 November 2019 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by around the middle of February 2020.

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10 April 2019.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer's name

Issuer's identifying code

Transaction date

Identifying code of financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR)

Market (MIC code)

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.27.11

NL0000235190

9,350

134.936374

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.28.11

NL0000235190

9,350

133.486524

XPAR

Airbus SE

Airbus SE

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.29.11

2019.02.12

2019.03.12

NL0000235190

NL0000235190

NL0000235190

9,350

9,350

12,010

132.664826

132.196064

126.182088

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

TOTAL

49,410

131.585717

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 17:39:05 UTC
