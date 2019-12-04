Airbus : discloses share buyback transactions 27 Nov to 3 Dec 2019

Amsterdam, 4 December 2019 - Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 27 November 2019 to 3 December 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ('EU Market Abuse Regulation').

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 6 November 2019 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by around the middle of February 2020.

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10 April 2019.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.27.11 NL0000235190 9,350 134.936374 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.28.11 NL0000235190 9,350 133.486524 XPAR Airbus SE Airbus SE Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.29.11 2019.02.12 2019.03.12 NL0000235190 NL0000235190 NL0000235190 9,350 9,350 12,010 132.664826 132.196064 126.182088 XPAR XPAR XPAR TOTAL 49,410 131.585717

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.