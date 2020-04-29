Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus first-quarter core profit plunges 49% as coronavirus crisis starts to bite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 01:29am EDT
The logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais

Planemaker Airbus on Wednesday posted a 49% slump in first quarter adjusted operating profit to 281 million euros ($304.7 million) as revenue dropped 15% to 10.631 billion euros amid the "gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known".

Europe's largest aerospace group also reported a negative cashflow of 8.03 billion euros, including a previously published record fine of 3.6 billion euros to settle bribery and corruption investigations in Britain, France and the United States.

Planemakers, airlines and suppliers have been left reeling by the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled passenger travel and catapulted major economies into recession.

Airbus suspended its profit outlook, scrapped its dividend and negotiated new commercial credit lines last month as the spread of the coronavirus began to impact airline operations and almost halted the delivery of aircraft.

Several other top aerospace firms are also expected to report weaker results on Wednesday, including U.S. rival Boeing, which is also hit by the continued grounding of its 737 MAX, though the impact of the coronavirus is mostly expected in the second quarter.

Airbus said it would focus squarely on saving cash.

The France-based group will reduce 2020 capital expenditure by around 700 million euros to around 1.9 billion euros and defer or suspend activities which are "not critical to business continuity" or meeting other commitments.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:59aAIRBUS : AirAsia will not take jet deliveries this year, re-looking at Airbus or..
RE
01:30aAirbus first-quarter core profit plunges 49% as coronavirus crisis starts to ..
RE
01:29aAirbus first-quarter core profit plunges 49% as coronavirus crisis starts to ..
RE
01:21aAIRBUS : Swung to Loss in 1Q as Pandemic Hit Sales
DJ
12:35aAIRBUS SE : Airbus reports First Quarter (Q1) 2020 results
EQ
04/28Southwest cuts Boeing jet deliveries after first quarterly loss in 9 years
RE
04/28Southwest cuts Boeing jet deliveries after first quarterly loss in nine years
RE
04/28Planemakers slow plans for new jets as they focus on survival
RE
04/28DAVID CALHOUN : The Strategic Costs of Boeing's Dash for Cash -- Heard on the St..
DJ
04/27EMBRAER S A : takes Boeing to arbitration over failed deal as Brazil eyes China ..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 51 864 M
EBIT 2020 3 730 M
Net income 2020 2 037 M
Finance 2020 6 053 M
Yield 2020 1,72%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 41 388 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 81,27  €
Last Close Price 52,88  €
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-59.47%44 860
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-59.69%72 605
DASSAULT AVIATION-33.08%7 229
TEXTRON-34.93%6 410
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-4.31%4 176
AVICOPTER PLC1.28%3 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group