Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : has been awarded a contract for the development, supply and integration of 115 Eurofighter ESCAN Radars for ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

Airbus signs contract for integration of 115 new Eurofighter ESCAN radars

@AirbusDefence #Eurofighter #ESCAN #DefenceMatters

Taufkirchen, 26 June 2020 - Airbus has been awarded a contract for the development, supply and integration of 115 Eurofighter ESCAN Radars for the German and Spanish Eurofighter fleet. It marks the so far largest order for the world's most modern electronically scanned array radar, Captor-E. The contract signature followed the approval by both governments in recent weeks.

The contract foresees the delivery and integration of 110 Captor-E radars for Germany and an initial batch of 5 radars for Spain to be delivered by 2023. The new sensor will equip Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 Eurofighters as well as new aircraft. Whereas the Airbus sites in Manching, Germany and Getafe, Spain will act as overall integration Hub, the development and building of the radar will be subcontracted to a consortium under the leadership of Hensoldt and Indra and by participation of further Eurofighter partner companies.

"The contract for the Captor-E radar is a main achievement to equip Eurofighter with sensors that ensure todays dominance of the aircraft also in the threat scenarios of tomorrow", said Dirk Hoke, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space. "With Eurofighter, Germany and Spain are investing in a strong backbone of European air defence and in the leading project of the European defence industry."

Eurofighter Captor-E is the world's most advanced electronically scanned array radar for fighter aircraft. The design of the front fuselage airframe allows Eurofighter to deliver the largest electronically scanned array for increased detection and tracking ranges, advanced Air-to-Surface capability and enhanced electronic protection measures. The large antenna surface also allows a wider field of regard than any other platform pushing the aircraft's performance and guaranteeing its role as a valuable asset within the Future Combat Aircraft System environment.

The signed contract will also give an additional push to the export tenders Eurofighter is currently bidding for.

* **

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Airbus Defence and Space

Email:media.airbusdefenceandspace@airbus.com

81663 - Munich

Web: airbus.com

Germany

Follow us on twitter: @AirbusDefence and @AirbusSpace

Media contacts

Florian TAITSCH

florian.taitsch@airbus.com

+49 15152849288

Jose GASCO

jose.gasco@airbus.com

+34 692870224

This and other press releases and high resolution photos are available on: AirbusMedia

Airbus Defence and Space

Email:media.airbusdefenceandspace@airbus.com

81663 - Munich

Web: airbus.com

Germany

Follow us on twitter: @AirbusDefence and @AirbusSpace

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 18:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:54pAIRBUS : has been awarded a contract for the development, supply and integration..
PU
07:49aGrounded jets sit out coronavirus pandemic in Pyrenees
RE
04:53aShrinking aerospace demand to keep pressure on cobalt prices
RE
04:09aAIRBUS : signs contract for integration of 115 new Eurofighter ESCAN radars
PU
06/25Wall Street ends choppy session higher as strength in banks offsets virus woe..
RE
06/25EMIRATES WILL HAVE TO REVIEW STRATEG : Coo
RE
06/25AS THE FUTURE IS UNPREDICTABLE : FCAS is an incremental journey
PU
06/25AIRBUS : has appointed Rémi Maillard as President of Airbus India and Managing D..
PU
06/25EU is 'very concerned' by delayed WTO decision on tariffs versus U.S.
RE
06/25EXCLUSIVE : Airbus executive says jetmaker reaches new production 'sweet spot'
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 49 290 M 55 270 M 55 270 M
Net income 2020 2 062 M 2 312 M 2 312 M
Net cash 2020 904 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 48 469 M 54 331 M 54 349 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,67 €
Last Close Price 63,92 €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-51.01%56 192
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-45.76%98 689
TEXTRON-27.29%7 507
DASSAULT AVIATION-31.41%7 487
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.13.98%4 008
AVICOPTER PLC-14.73%3 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group