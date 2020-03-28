Airbus realises new face mask supplies to support Europe's fight against COVID-19
@Airbus @AirbusDefence #A330 #COVID19
Getafe, 28 March 2020 - Airbus has deployed a new air-bridge flight between Europe and China to deliver additional face mask supplies to France, Germany, Spain and United Kingdom health systems in support of the COVID-19 crisis efforts.
The aircraft, an Airbus A330-200 undergoing conversion as Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), took off on 26 March at 19.15 local time (CET) from Airbus' Getafe site near Madrid (Spain) reaching the Airbus site in Tianjin (China) on 27 March. The aircraft, operated by an Airbus crew, returned to Spain on 28 March at 04.05 local time (CET) with a cargo of more than 4 million face masks.
In recent days, Airbus had already organised flights from Europe and China with A330-800 and A400M aircraft to donate thousands of face masks to hospitals and public services around Europe.
The picture shows the A330MRTT departing Airbus' Getafe site on 26 March.
To download the footage and pictures click on the following links:
Video: click here
Photo: click here
|
Airbus Media Relations
|
Phone: +33 (0)5 61 93 10 00
|
2 rond-point Emile Dewoitine
|
Email: media@airbus.com
|
31700 Blagnac
|
Web: airbus.com
|
France
|
Follow us on Twitter: @airbuspress
|
|
https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/
Page | 1
* * *
About Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.
|
Media contacts
|
|
|
Jose Gascó
|
jose.gasco@airbus.com
|
+34 692 870 224
|
Matthieu Duvelleroy
|
matthieu.duvelleroy@airbus.com
|
+33 629 431 564
This and other press releases and high resolution photos are available on: AirbusMedia
|
Airbus Media Relations
|
Phone: +33 (0)5 61 93 10 00
|
2 rond-point Emile Dewoitine
|
Email: media@airbus.com
|
31700 Blagnac
|
Web: airbus.com
|
France
|
Follow us on Twitter: @airbuspress
|
|
https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/
Page | 2
Disclaimer
Airbus SE published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 12:37:03 UTC