Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : in Advanced Talks to Acquire Bombardier Stake in A220 Program

02/07/2020 | 03:03pm EST

By Jacquie McNish and Benjamin Katz

Airbus SE is in advanced talks to acquire Bombardier Inc.'s remaining stake in the two companies' joint A220 commercial jetliner program, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal for Bombardier's 34% stake could be reached as early as next week, ahead of both companies' earnings reports, the people said. The Quebec government, which holds a 16% stake in the program, is likely to retain that holding, according to one of these people.

Financial terms of the planned stake sale couldn't be learned. While in an advanced stage, talks could still fall apart, or the contours of the potential deal could change significantly.

Write to Jacquie McNish at Jacquie.McNish@wsj.com and Benjamin Katz at ben.katz@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.16% 136.78 Real-time Quote.5.00%
BOMBARDIER INC. 1.40% 1.45 Delayed Quote.-25.91%
