Airbus : in Advanced Talks to Acquire Bombardier Stake in A220 Program

By Jacquie McNish and Benjamin Katz

Airbus SE is in advanced talks to acquire Bombardier Inc.'s remaining stake in the two companies' joint A220 commercial jetliner program, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal for Bombardier's 34% stake could be reached as early as next week, ahead of both companies' earnings reports, the people said. The Quebec government, which holds a 16% stake in the program, is likely to retain that holding, according to one of these people.

Financial terms of the planned stake sale couldn't be learned. While in an advanced stage, talks could still fall apart, or the contours of the potential deal could change significantly.

Write to Jacquie McNish at Jacquie.McNish@wsj.com and Benjamin Katz at ben.katz@wsj.com