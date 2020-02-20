Log in
AIRBUS SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus investing up to 1 billion euros in A220 passenger jet program this year

02/20/2020 | 06:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Airbus SE plans to invest between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros ($539 million-$1.08 billion) this year on its A220 passenger jet program, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday at the company's A220 factory in Mirabel, just outside Montreal.

Earlier in February, Airbus raised its stake in the A220 program - known as Airbus Canada - to 75% from 50.1% after teaming up with the government of the Canadian province of Quebec to buy Bombardier's 33.5% stake.

With the deal, Bombardier exited the civil aviation industry and bolstered the European planemaker's position in its ongoing competition with U.S. rival Boeing Co.

The A220, previously known as the CSeries, is a 110-130 seater aircraft, a little smaller than Airbus?s mainstay A320 jet.

Airbus has been ramping up production of the A220 towards its maximum monthly capacity rate of 10 at its facility in Mirabel and to a monthly rate of four in Mobile, Alabama, targets it hopes to reach by the middle of this decade.

Production in the United States has become more important for Airbus since the U.S. government slapped tariffs on jets made in Europe for purchase by U.S. airlines following a years-long tariff dispute.

By Allison Lampert
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.02% 131.78 Real-time Quote.1.01%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.60% 336.28 Delayed Quote.4.03%
BOMBARDIER INC. -4.11% 1.4 Delayed Quote.-22.80%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 72 984 M
EBIT 2020 7 701 M
Net income 2020 5 475 M
Finance 2020 11 316 M
Yield 2020 1,73%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 103 B
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 150,13  €
Last Close Price 131,78  €
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE1.01%111 364
BOEING COMPANY (THE)4.03%190 514
TEXTRON6.82%10 781
DASSAULT AVIATION-8.21%9 639
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 047
AVICOPTER PLC-6.10%3 780
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.