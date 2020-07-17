Press Release
Airbus starts Hamburg deliveries with sustainable aviation fuel
@Airbus @airtransat @AerCapNV #A321LR
Hamburg, 17 July 2020 - Airbus is expanding its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) operations, now including aircraft deliveries from its site in Hamburg, Germany. Air Transat took delivery of two brand new A321LR on lease from AerCap. Both used a 10 per cent sustainable aviation fuel blend to fly the aircraft from Hamburg to Montreal, Canada, non-stop.
Airbus has already successfully established SAF flights out of Hamburg with its Beluga transport aircraft since December 2019. Today's commercial delivery is another milestone that underlines Airbus' continuing commitment to minimizing air transportation's environmental impact - which includes becoming the first aircraft manufacturer offering customers the option of receiving new jetliners with sustainable fuel in their tanks. Such delivery flights have been available since 2016, starting from the Airbus headquarters production facility in Toulouse, France, followed by Mobile, Alabama, USA.
Airbus offers this option as part of its strategy to promote the more regular use of sustainable fuels within the aviation industry. The fuel for Air Transat's A321LR aircraft delivered from Hamburg was supplied by Air bp and produced by Neste.
Airbus and Air Transat have a long history of cooperation on environmental affairs. Airbus supported the airline to launch its environmental programme 13 years ago and both have worked together on environmental projects such as fuel efficiency. Air Transat has been operating Airbus single-aisle and widebody aircraft since 1999.
"Sustainability and efficiency are essential for our customers and for Airbus. Sustainable aviation fuel developments will play a key role in reducing the environmental footprint of the aviation industry. By using sustainable aviation fuels on delivery flights with partners like AerCap and Air Transat, who are flying the aircraft from Hamburg to their Canadian homebase nonstop, we take concrete action to contribute to a more sustainable aviation future," said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer Airbus.
"We are very pleased to be a part of this historic milestone, working together with our partners at Airbus and with our long-time customer, Air Transat, to help them meet their sustainable growth ambitions," said Philip Scruggs, President and Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "AerCap is committed to facilitating the move towards more sustainable air travel underpinned by its target to transition its fleet to approximately two-thirds new technology aircraft by 2021."
"It is an honor for us and a sign of confidence from Airbus to be its first customer to take advantage of this new delivery option at its Hamburg plant," said Jean-François Lemay, President and General Manager, Air Transat. "This initiative is part of our commitment to reducing our own carbon footprint while contributing to the achievement of the airline industry's ambitious decarbonization targets."
|
Airbus Media Relations
|
Phone: +33 (0)5 61 93 10 00
|
2 rond-point Emile Dewoitine
|
Email: media@airbus.com
|
31700 Blagnac
|
Web: airbus.com
|
France
|
Follow us on Twitter: @airbus & @airbuspress
|
|
https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/
Page | 1
Press Release
Both today and tomorrow's delivery flights will be carbon-neutral because the kerosene fossil fuel portion will be offset by the purchase of carbon credits.
"We are proud to be the first Canadian carrier to operate carbon-neutral flights, and we will continue to pursue our commitment to providing our passengers with a travel experience that takes account of our environmental footprint," Mr. Lemay continued.
Photo caption: First delivery of an Airbus A321LR for Air Transat with sustainable aviation fuel (left to right):
Damien Imbert, Head of Contracts Delivery, Airbus Hamburg
Capt. Manuel Chabot, Air Transat
Gunnar Gross, Project Leader Sustainable Air Fuel Airbus Hamburg
Jürgen Kuper, General Manager Air bp Continental Europe
Capt. Andrew Gordon, Air Transat
Ronny Stelter, Consultant Manager New Aircraft Acceptance and Delivery, AerCap
For more information about A321LR, please click here
* * *
About Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019 it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.
About the fuel
The fuel is certified compliant with the sustainability requirements of the European Union Renewable Energy Directive through the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification. LCA evaluation by RSB (Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials) allows to affirm that over 80% of CO2 emission abatement per each metric ton of substituted fossil fuel is achieved.
|
Contact for the media
|
|
|
|
Marcella Cortellazzi (Canada)
|
marcella.cortellazzi@airbus.com
|
+1
|
514 244 8314
|
Barton Greer (US)
|
barton.greer@airbus.com
|
+1
|
571 3067246
|
Heiko Stolzke (Germany)
|
heiko.stolzke@airbus.com
|
+49 40 743 73016
|
Daniel Werdung (Germany)
|
daniel.werdung@airbus.com
|
+49 40 743 59078
This and other press releases and high resolution photos are available on: AirbusMedia
|
Airbus Media Relations
|
Phone: +33 (0)5 61 93 10 00
|
2 rond-point Emile Dewoitine
|
Email: media@airbus.com
|
31700 Blagnac
|
Web: airbus.com
|
France
|
Follow us on Twitter: @airbus & @airbuspress
|
|
https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/
Page | 2
Disclaimer
Airbus SE published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 03:10:04 UTC