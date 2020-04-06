Log in
Airbus : is temporarily adapting commercial aircraft production and assembly activity at its German sites in Bremen ...

04/06/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

Airbus adapts commercial aircraft production and assembly activities in Northern Germany and Alabama sites in COVID-19 environment

Stade, Bremen and Mobile, 06 April 2020 - Airbus is temporarily adapting commercial aircraft production and assembly activity at its German sites in Bremen and Stade and pausing production at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama in the United States. These actions are being taken in response to several factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including high inventory levels in the sites and the various government recommendations and requirements which impact at different stages of the overall industrial production flow. Airbus remains committed to meeting customer demand.

Commercial Aircraft production and assembly activities in Bremen will be paused from 6 April until 27 April inclusive, with key business support services continuing on the site. Airbus in Stade will pause production and assembly from 5-11 April inclusive, with some additional pause days in the weeks that follow in selected production departments. Key business support services will also remain active on the site.

In Mobile, the pause in production begins this week and is expected to last until 29 April. Certain activities will continue on site, including building and installation maintenance, aircraft maintenance, some critical product safety and customer driven operations, receipt and control of materials and components, critical administrative support and preparation of activity restart.

All ongoing work in Bremen and Stade in Germany and Mobile, Alabama U.S. will be done in adherence to the required hygiene measures and social distancing.

Airbus is supporting efforts globally to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and has carried out extensive work in coordination with social partners to ensure the health and safety of its employees. This has been achieved by implementing stringent health and safety measures, while securing business continuity across the company.

During the past two weeks, Airbus paused production and assembly work in France and Spain for four days to implement the necessary stringent health and safety measures. Production and assembly in France has resumed gradually since 23 March. Commercial aircraft wing production operations in the UK and commercial aircraft production activities in Spain and Canada have been temporarily paused reflecting stock levels and latest government restrictions.

Airbus continues to closely monitor and respond to the changing environment to maintain business continuity across its global industrial stream.

* * *

Airbus Media Relations

Phone: +33 (0)5 61 93 10 00

2 rond-point Emile Dewoitine

Email: media@airbus.com

31700 Blagnac

Web: airbus.com

France

Follow us on Twitter: @airbus & @airbuspress

https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Contacts for the media

Daniel Werdung (Germany)

daniel.werdung@airbus.com

+49 160 715 8152

Heiko Stolzke (Germany)

heiko.stolzke@airbus.com

+49 151 4615 0714

Jamie Darcy (US)

james.darcy@airbus.com

+1 571 214 1722

Kristi Tucker (US)

kristi.tucker@airbus.com

+1 571 528 1815

Stefan Schaffrath (HQ)

stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com

+33 6 16 09 55 92

This and other press releases and high resolution photos are available on: AirbusMedia

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 17:17:10 UTC
