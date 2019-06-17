Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus launches new A321XLR jet and wins Air Lease Corp orders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 04:33am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus launched its A321XLR jet and announced orders for the new model, as the European planemaker aims to carve out new routes for airlines with smaller planes and steal a march on rival Boeing's plans for a possible new mid-market jet.

Airbus said the new A321XLR would have a long range of up to 4,700 nautical miles (NM), 15% more than the previous A321LR model.

Air Lease Corp also announced a 100-plane Airbus order, which included 27 of the Airbus A321XLR jets.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The), Air Lease Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LEASE CORP -2.02% 38.84 Delayed Quote.28.57%
AIRBUS SE 0.72% 123.3 Real-time Quote.45.81%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.49% 347.16 Delayed Quote.7.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
04:45aAirbus to Develop Its Longest-Range Single-Aisle Plane
DJ
04:33aAirbus launches new A321XLR jet and wins Air Lease Corp orders
RE
04:03aROLLS ROYCE : Abu Dhabi's Sanad Aerotech seals $6.5 billion Rolls-Royce engine r..
RE
03:56aAIRBUS : to launch new A321 with nearly 200 orders -sources
RE
03:55aAirbus to launch new A321 with nearly 200 orders - sources
RE
03:00aAirbus faces cabin comfort dilemma as it launches A321XLR jet
RE
06/16AIRBUS : Boeing crisis, trade tensions cast pall over air show
RE
06/16AIRBUS : Boeing says will take time to win back confidence
RE
06/16AIRBUS : Boeing says will take time to win back confidence
RE
06/16AIRBUS : Boeing crisis, trade tensions cast pall over air show
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 096 M
EBIT 2019 6 686 M
Net income 2019 4 245 M
Finance 2019 12 199 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 21,64
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 94 087 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 135 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE45.81%102 580
BOEING COMPANY (THE)7.65%190 670
TEXTRON7.52%10 779
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.83%10 485
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-9.69%3 607
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About