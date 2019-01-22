Airbus : launches quantum ...

Log in
01/22/2019

Airbus has launched a global competition in quantum computing, inviting experts to propose and develop solutions, for complex optimisation and modelisation across the full aircraft life-cycle, using newly available computing capabilities.

The Airbus Quantum Computing Challenge (AQCC) aims to take science out of the lab and into industry, by applying newly-available computing capabilities to real-life industrial cases.

With traditional computers approaching their limits, the quantum computer promises to deliver a new level of computational power. As an active user of High Performance Computing (HPC), Airbus is already extending current capacity by integrating and leveraging quantum technologies in fields such as route optimisation and satellite imagery.

Through the challenge Airbus is looking to further explore solutions that quantum technologies can bring through the sharing of in-house and external knowledge, data and expertise. Five distinct challenges have been identified in the flight physics domain that have an impact on all aspects of Airbus' business, from design and operations, to airline revenue streams. With varying degrees of complexity, the statements range from the simple optimisation of aircraft climb to the more complex optimisation of wing-box design.

Open to post-graduate students, PhDs, academics, researchers, start-ups and professionals in the field of quantum computing, individuals or teams will compete for hardware access and for the opportunity to mature their ideas for industrialisation, working collaboratively with Airbus industry experts. The AQCC will run throughout 2019.

For more information visit: https://www.airbus.com/innovation/airbus-quantum-computing-challenge.html

#QCChallenge #innovation

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 09:43:09 UTC
