Airbus : launches the Xtra Long Range version of its A321neo

06/17/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of the Air Lease Corporation's Board, explained: 'We've had tremendous success with the A321LR long-range version; now with the A321XLR, we will open a whole new dimension of routes up to nine hours of flight time.' Deliveries of ALC's A321XLRs are planned to begin during 2023, he added.

The A321XLR offers the longest-range capability of any single-aisle aircraft, covering distances of up to 4,700 nautical miles. It shares commonality with the other A320neo Family members for pilots, cabin crew and mechanics - along with significant spares commonalty with the A321LR - all of which facilitate airline operations.

This most capable single-aisle aircraft is opening new horizons for operators and passengers alike, connecting places previously unreachable by non-stop flights of single-aisle jetliners. 'For example, you could travel from Barcelona to Chicago; from Texas or Florida to anywhere in South America - including Chile, Argentina and Brazil,' elaborated Udvar-Házy. As an additional benefit for travellers, the new 'Airspace by Airbus' cabin featured on the A321XLR offers unparallel levels of passenger comfort.

In addition to the A321XLR order announced today, Udvar-Házy detailed Air Lease Corporation's addition of 23 more A321neo jetliners to its portfolio, along with the leasing company's first booking for the newest addition to Airbus' product line: the A220, ordering 50 of its A220-300 versions.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 17:23:01 UTC
