Airbus : launches the Xtra Long Range version of its A321neo

Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of the Air Lease Corporation's Board, explained: 'We've had tremendous success with the A321LR long-range version; now with the A321XLR, we will open a whole new dimension of routes up to nine hours of flight time.' Deliveries of ALC's A321XLRs are planned to begin during 2023, he added.
The A321XLR offers the longest-range capability of any single-aisle aircraft, covering distances of up to 4,700 nautical miles. It shares commonality with the other A320neo Family members for pilots, cabin crew and mechanics - along with significant spares commonalty with the A321LR - all of which facilitate airline operations.
This most capable single-aisle aircraft is opening new horizons for operators and passengers alike, connecting places previously unreachable by non-stop flights of single-aisle jetliners. 'For example, you could travel from Barcelona to Chicago; from Texas or Florida to anywhere in South America - including Chile, Argentina and Brazil,' elaborated Udvar-Házy. As an additional benefit for travellers, the new 'Airspace by Airbus' cabin featured on the A321XLR offers unparallel levels of passenger comfort.
In addition to the A321XLR order announced today, Udvar-Házy detailed Air Lease Corporation's addition of 23 more A321neo jetliners to its portfolio, along with the leasing company's first booking for the newest addition to Airbus' product line: the A220, ordering 50 of its A220-300 versions.
