Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : military aircraft perform life-saving medevac missions during the COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 06:14am EDT

The French Air Force also has deployed A400Ms from its fleet for COVID-19-related medical evacuations, with the country's first-delivered aircraft now transporting patients from congested hospitals within France to areas with greater critical healthcare capacity - complementing the military service's A330 MRTT, also being used in this role.

The A400M was converted for medical evacuations using a configuration rapidly developed by the French military aeronautical research and test centre (Centre d'Expertise Aérienne Militaire) - applying certain elements of the CM30 medical evacuation module used in the A330 MRTT - and completed in record time.

'The high speed of execution was possible thanks to a study we had carried out in 2018, along with the excellent work and strong commitment from Airbus teams,' said the French Air Force officer in charge. 'The trust and proximity we've built with Airbus over the years really helped us solve technical questions very quickly.'

Soon after its conversion, the A400M transported four COVID-19 patients from Ile-de-France to Clermont-Ferrand early this month - and went on to perform three more medevac missions over the following two-day period.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 10:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
06:14aAIRBUS : military aircraft perform life-saving medevac missions during the COVID..
PU
04:53aAIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
05/20AIRBUS : Air France axes A380, Emirates seen cutting deliveries
RE
05/20Air France retires Airbus A380 in coronavirus response
RE
05/20Britain's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs in air travel slump
RE
05/20Britain's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs in air travel slump
RE
05/20Malaysian air cargo carrier profits from soaring demand for medical gloves
RE
05/19AIRBUS : officially opens its A220 production facility in the U.S.
PU
05/19EU RECOVERY FUND SHOULD SUPPORT AERO : France's Le Maire
RE
05/18As flying returns, jetmakers seek to quell fears over cabin air
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 49 922 M
EBIT 2020 3 264 M
Net income 2020 2 370 M
Finance 2020 2 531 M
Yield 2020 0,79%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 43 064 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,90 €
Last Close Price 55,05 €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-57.81%47 339
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-59.96%75 236
DASSAULT AVIATION-39.96%6 420
TEXTRON-40.61%6 217
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.24.35%4 364
AVICOPTER PLC-9.62%3 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group