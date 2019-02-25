Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/25 03:42:59 pm
113.15 EUR   -0.48%
03:03pAIRBUS : mission-ready products ...
PU
03:03pAIRBUS : rsquo; new Integrated ...
PU
03:03pAIRBUS : Foundation launches youth ...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : mission-ready products ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:03pm EST

Marignane - Airbus Helicopters is gearing up to showcase its mission-ready product and services line at this year's Heli-Expo trade show, taking place from 5 -7 March at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. On static display at booth C305, show-goers will have a chance to visit the best-selling H145 and to discover its exciting new features, the H125 in a law enforcement configuration, and also to take a moment to experience the cabin display of the increasingly popular ACH145, equipped with an elegant Mercedes-Benz Style interior, part of the quality offerings across the Airbus Corporate Helicopters product range. The conceptual EMS mock-up of the H160 will also be making its U.S. debut for visitors to witness first-hand the exceptional work-space that the cabin provides for these critical, life-saving missions.

'This year's Heli-Expo will focus on how we constantly strive to provide customers with products adapted to their missions, however varied those may be, and the right services to allow them to focus solely on performing those missions successfully,' said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. 'We will also demonstrate how Airbus is working to prepare the future of flight, displaying a scale mock-up of the Racer high-speed demonstrator on our booth and providing updates on our Urban Air Mobility strategy,' he added.

HCare, Airbus' global customer support and service offer, will be at the heart of the booth with experts on hand to show how customers can improve the availability of their aircraft, optimize their costs, advance flight safety, and improve the asset value of aircraft. Daily service demonstrations, particularly of new digital services, will be performed on the Airbus booth.

Airbus will also be conducting flight demonstrations with an H135 in a U.S. Navy paint scheme, as the company is offering a partnership with the U.S. Navy to deliver the versatile H135 as the best-value training solution for its rotary-wing fleet replacement. The IFR -certified H135, a market leader in the twin engine category, is a proven and low-risk modern airframe that will allow the U.S. Navy to enhance its training curriculum. With a fleet of 1,300+ aircraft, and a proven operational availability rate greater than 90%, it is also one of the most dependable aircraft on the market.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the show by following us on Twitter: @AirbusHeli, @AirbusPress, Instagram @airbus_helicopters and Facebook. Showgoers can also download the Airbus HPress news app available for Android and Apple devices to keep up with all of the news during the show.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 20:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
03:03pAIRBUS : mission-ready products ...
PU
03:03pAIRBUS : rsquo; new Integrated ...
PU
03:03pAIRBUS : Foundation launches youth ...
PU
07:45aBrexit delay becoming full economic crisis - aerospace group
RE
02/24Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to buy 10 Boeing planes during Trump-Kim summit
RE
02/22VIETJET TO SIGN MAJOR BOEING DEAL DU : sources
RE
02/22Airbus sees market for widebody jets at Indian budget carriers
RE
02/21AIRBUS PENCILS IN ORDERS FOR NEW A32 : sources
RE
02/21Airbus Speaking to Customers About Longer-Range A321, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
02/21BAE Systems warns of risk from German stance on Saudi arms
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 69 886 M
EBIT 2019 6 585 M
Net income 2019 4 236 M
Finance 2019 11 582 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 20,27
P/E ratio 2020 15,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 88 273 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE35.42%100 052
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.49%239 582
DASSAULT AVIATION13.97%12 992
TEXTRON19.72%12 921
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.61%4 391
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD20.18%3 944
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.