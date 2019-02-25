Airbus : mission-ready products ...

Marignane - Airbus Helicopters is gearing up to showcase its mission-ready product and services line at this year's Heli-Expo trade show, taking place from 5 -7 March at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. On static display at booth C305, show-goers will have a chance to visit the best-selling H145 and to discover its exciting new features, the H125 in a law enforcement configuration, and also to take a moment to experience the cabin display of the increasingly popular ACH145, equipped with an elegant Mercedes-Benz Style interior, part of the quality offerings across the Airbus Corporate Helicopters product range. The conceptual EMS mock-up of the H160 will also be making its U.S. debut for visitors to witness first-hand the exceptional work-space that the cabin provides for these critical, life-saving missions.

'This year's Heli-Expo will focus on how we constantly strive to provide customers with products adapted to their missions, however varied those may be, and the right services to allow them to focus solely on performing those missions successfully,' said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. 'We will also demonstrate how Airbus is working to prepare the future of flight, displaying a scale mock-up of the Racer high-speed demonstrator on our booth and providing updates on our Urban Air Mobility strategy,' he added.

HCare, Airbus' global customer support and service offer, will be at the heart of the booth with experts on hand to show how customers can improve the availability of their aircraft, optimize their costs, advance flight safety, and improve the asset value of aircraft. Daily service demonstrations, particularly of new digital services, will be performed on the Airbus booth.

Airbus will also be conducting flight demonstrations with an H135 in a U.S. Navy paint scheme, as the company is offering a partnership with the U.S. Navy to deliver the versatile H135 as the best-value training solution for its rotary-wing fleet replacement. The IFR -certified H135, a market leader in the twin engine category, is a proven and low-risk modern airframe that will allow the U.S. Navy to enhance its training curriculum. With a fleet of 1,300+ aircraft, and a proven operational availability rate greater than 90%, it is also one of the most dependable aircraft on the market.

