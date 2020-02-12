Log in
Airbus negotiating to win large preliminary order for A220 jets

02/12/2020 | 11:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Airbus is negotiating a preliminary order for up to 100 A220 jets as it prepares to buy out Bombardier's minority stake in the Canadian-designed jet, industry sources said.

The marketing effort lifted a subdued Singapore Airshow as industry sources said Canada's Bombardier was ready to announce that it would cede its stake in the A220 programme to majority owner Airbus and complete its exit from commercial aviation.

Airbus declined to comment.

Bloomberg News identified the potential buyer as Nigeria's Green Africa, which last year struck a tentative deal with Boeing for 50 737 MAX and options for another 50.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Jamie Freed, Allison Lampert; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.01% 136.6 Real-time Quote.4.69%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.88% 347.45 Delayed Quote.5.73%
BOMBARDIER INC. 10.56% 1.57 Delayed Quote.-26.42%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.36% 526.11 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.08% 164.69 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 259 M
EBIT 2019 6 691 M
Net income 2019 4 429 M
Finance 2019 13 561 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 107 B
